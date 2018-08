Celta de Vigo's Paraguayan defender, Junior Alonso, poses for the photographers during his presentation as a new player of Celta de Vigo in Vigo, Spain, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Celta de Vigo's Paraguayan defender, Junior Alonso (C), Celta de Vigo president Primitivo Ferro (L) and Celta's sports director, Felipe Minambres (R), attend a press conference during his presentation as a new player of Celta de Vigo in Vigo, Spain, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Paraguayan defender Junior Alonso was presented as Celta Vigo's newest player on Monday, where he said the La Liga club has what it takes to aim for the European competitions in the 2018/2019 table.

The Paraguay international, 25, moved from French top-tier club Lille on a one-season loan with a purchase option, and already made his Celta debut during Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Espanyol.