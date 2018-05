Boca Juniors' Emmanuel Mas (R) vies for the ball with Atletico Junior's Teofilo Gutierrez (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atletico Junior of Colombia at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Boca Juniors' players celebrate a goal against Atletico Junior during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Boca Juniors of Argentina and Atletico Junior of Colombia at the La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Colombia's Junior and Argentina's Boca Juniors find themselves in a must-win situation heading into this week's Copa Libertadores match in Barranquilla, with the winner facing elimination.

The Group H match on Wednesday at Barranquilla's Metropolitano Stadium is expected to be an all-out battle for a spot in the round of 16 because Palmeiras, which has 10 points and is the group leader, already qualified by beating Boca Juniors at La Bombonera Stadium.