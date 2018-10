Junior player Mario Sebastian Vieira Galain (L) in action against Palmeiras's Alejandro Guerra during the Copa Libertadores Group H match played on May 16, 2018, at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Colombia's Barranquilla Junior and Argentina's surprising Defensa y Justicia are preparing to face off this week in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

The clubs will take the field on Thursday in the first leg of their series in South America's secondary club competition.