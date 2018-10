Rafael Perez (L) of Junior FC vies for the ball with Gustavo Toledo (R) of Colon during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Junior FC of Colombia and Colon of Argentina at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, 26 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILERICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Colombia's Atletico Junior on Thursday drew 1-1 against Colon in Santa Fe, and qualified to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana, where it will face Argentina's Defense and Justice.

Both teams suffered the loss of a player in the 33rd minute, when referee Diego Haro showed a red card to Colon's Leonardo Heredia and Junior's Jarlan Barrera.