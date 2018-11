Santa Fe's Yeison Gordillo (R) vies for the ball with Junior's Jarlan Barrera (L) during the Copa Sudamericana semifinals soccer match between Colombians Independiente Santa Fe and Atletico Junior at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Junior's players celebrate after defeating Santa Fe during their Copa Sudamericana semifinals soccer match between Colombians Independiente Santa Fe and Atletico Junior at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Santa Fe's Yeison Gordillo (L) vies for the ball with Junior's Teofilo Gutierrez (R) during their Copa Sudamericana semifinals soccer match between Colombians Independiente Santa Fe and Atletico Junior at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Atletico Junior beat fellow Colombian side Independiente Santa Fe 2-0 on Thursday in Bogota's El Campin stadium in the first leg of Copa Sudamericana semifinals, as they bid to progress to their first-ever final in the tournament.

Junior outplayed hosts Santa Fe, with the first goal scored by Teofilo Gutierrez shortly before half-time, which was awarded after consulting the VAR after initially being ruled out by the assistant referee, while the second was scored by Marlon Piedrahita.