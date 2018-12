Marlon Javier Piedrahita Londoño (R) from Junior Barranquilla vies for the ball with Miguel Borja (L) from Palmeiras May 16, 2018 at the Allianz Parque stadium in the city of Sao Paulo (Brazil). EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Independiente Medellin defeated Junior de Barranquilla 3-1 at home over the weekend, but it was not enough to prevent the visitors from winning their eighth Colombian league title.

Junior had won the first leg of the series 4-1 and took the title on aggregate points despite its loss on Sunday.