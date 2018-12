Jesus David Murillo (l) with Junior de Barranquilla view for the ball with Miguel Borja (r) of Palmeiras, May 16, 2018, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

Junior de Barranquilla, encouraged by their recent win in the Colombian league and with striker Teofilo Gutierrez in the lineup, traveled on Sunday to Curitiba, Brazil, where later this week they will play in the second leg of the South American Cup final against Atletico Paranaense.

Junior and Atletico Paranaense will take the field on Wednesday to decide who will be the champion of South America's secondary club tournament.