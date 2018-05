Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon celebrates a goal during the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Junior and Boca Juniors at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Atletico Junior's German Gutierrez (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Edwin Cardona (R) during the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Junior and Boca Juniors at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Boca Juniors' players applaud after the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Junior and Boca Juniors at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Atletico Junior's Yimmi Chara (L) vies for the ball with Boca Juniors' Nahitan Nandez (R) during the Copa Libertadores match between Atletico Junior and Boca Juniors at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Luis Carlos Ruiz, striker of the Colombian soccer club Atletico Junior, on Wednesday contributed a goal that put his team ahead of the Argentine Boca Juniors in the penultimate match of Group H of Copa Libertadores.

However, later on Ruiz would make his own goal and gave the rival team a score that eventually resulted in a 1-1 tie.