Junior's James Sanchez (front) and teammates celebrate after the Copa Libertadores quarters finals soccer match between Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Junior at Independiente Avellaneda stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Junior's Daniel Moreno (L) vies for the ball with Defensa y Justicia's Leonel Miranda (R) during the Copa Libertadores quarters finals soccer match between Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Junior at Independiente Avellaneda stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Junior's Luis Diaz (R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores quarters finals soccer match between Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Junior at Independiente Avellaneda stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Colombians Junior de Barranquilla qualified for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana Thursday, despite losing 3-1 to Argentines Defensa y Justicia, thanks to their 2-0 win in the first leg.

Junior will now face Independiente Santa Fe, who eliminated Deportivo Cali, Colombia's finalists in the 2018 Copa Sudamericana.