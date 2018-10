Junior de Barranquilla's Teofilo Gutierrez reacts during a match between Atletico Junior and Lanus at the Metropolitan stadium of Barranquilla, Colombia, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombian league's Junior de Barranquilla beat Tolima 4-3, making an astounding comeback after trailing 0-3 in the first half, largely thanks to a great performance by Teofilo Gutierrez, who had a brace.

"Teo," who was put on the field when his team was already down 0-3, led the turnaround on Tuesday by scoring two of the four goals, helping Junior advance to the fourth spot in the league, while Tolima are in the first position.