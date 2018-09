Junior's Yimmi Javier Chara Zamora (L) in action against Palmeiras's Tche Tche (R) in the Copa Libertadores Group H match played on May 16, 2018, at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Sebastião Moreira

Colombian club Junior is making final preparations to host Argentina's Colon this week in the Copa Sudamericana round of 16 at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

Barranquilla Junior and Santa Fe-based Colon will meet on Wednesay in the first leg of the series.