Daniel Moreno (R) of Junior F.C. in action against Alexander Barbosa (L) of Defensa y Justicia during the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match between Junior F.C of Colombia and Defense and Justice of Argentina, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Junior's Teofilo Gutierrez (R) vies for the ball with Defensa y Justicia's goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain (L) and players Francisco Cerro (2-L), Nicolas Martinez (front) and Alexander Barboza (2-R) during the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match between Junior F.C of Colombia and Defense and Justice of Argentina, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Junior's Rafael Perez (2-L) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana quarter final soccer match between Junior F.C of Colombia and Defense and Justice of Argentina, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct 25 (efe-epa) - Atletico Junior defeated the Argentinian Defense and Justice 2-0 on Thursday, qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana on Nov. 1.

Winger Luis Díaz broke ahead in the 75th minute and the center-back Rafael Perez, on penalties, finished off in the 90th minute.