Luis Diaz (R) of Atletico Junior in action against Carlos Arboleda (L) of Santa Fe during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Junior and Independiente Santa Fe, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Yony Gonzalez (R) of Atletico Junior in action against Hector Urrego (L) of Santa Fe during the Copa Sudamericana semifinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Junior and Independiente Santa Fe at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov 29 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Atletico Junior will play in their first international final in the 94-year history of the club after beating Independiente Santa Fe 1-0 in their semifinal second leg match at the Metropolitano Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Thursday.

Junior will play Atletico Paranaense, who will also be seeking their first international title after losing the Copa Libertadores final against Sao Paulo in 2005.