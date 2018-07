Lanus goalkeeper Esteban Andrada makes a stop against Junior during a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday, July 24, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Junior's German Gutierrez (L) vies for the ball with Gonzalo di Renzo (C) of Lanus during a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday, July 24, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Junior celebrate after defeating Lanus on penalties in a Copa Sudamericana match on Tuesday, July 24, in Barranquilla, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Junior edged Lanus 3-2 on penalties after the teams ended regulation in their Copa Sudamericana first-round tie knotted 1-1 and the Colombian side will move on to the round of 16.

Lanus won last week's first leg in Argentina 1-0 and held the hosts scoreless until the 80th minute of the second leg Tuesday night in Barranquilla.