Junior's Luis Diaz (R) is marked by Alianza Lima's Luis Garro (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Colombia's Junior and Alianza Lima at Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE TORRES

Junior's Marlon Piedrahita (L) vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Kevin Quevedo (R) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Colombian club Junior and Alianza Lima at Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE TORRES

Junior's Luis Carlos Ruiz (C) celebrates after scoring against Alianza Lima during a Copa Libertadores soccer match between Colombian club Junior and Alianza Lima at Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, on April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE TORRES

Colombian club Junior edged Peru's Alianza Lima 1-0 on a goal by Luis Carlos Ruiz in Matchday 4 action in Group H of Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer competition.

Junior controlled possession from the outset of Thursday night's game at Metropolitan Stadium in this northern city and mounted attacks down the right side that were spearheaded by Marlon Piedrahita, Yimmi Chara and Sebastian Hernandez.