Yimmi Chara of Colombian club Junior vies for the ball with Alianza Lima's Gabriel Leyes (R) in a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match between Alianza Lima and Junior F.C. at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Luis Diaz (L) of Colombian club Junior vies for the ball with Miguel Araujo (R) of Alianza Lima during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer match at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Jonathan Alvez (L) of Colombian club Junior scores a goal against Alianza Lima goalkeeper Angelo Campos (R) during a Copa Libertadores Group H soccer game at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO ARIAS

Yimmi Chara scored early and Jonathan Alvez added a late insurance goal to lead Colombian club Junior to a 2-0 victory here over Peru's Alianza Lima in a Matchday 3 game in Group H of the Copa Libertadores, South America's premier club soccer tournament.

Chara, a right winger who also is a member of Colombia's national team, headed the ball into the home team's net in the 10th minute as the visitors seized control of Thursday night's game at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium.