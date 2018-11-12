Boca Juniors fans arrive at the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 November 2018. The Conmebol, after the inspection of La Bombonera stadium by the referees led by the Chilean Roberto Tobar, confirmed that the first leg match of the final of the Copa Libertadores between Argentinian clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played on 11 November. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A Boca Juniors fan kisses his T shirt at the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 November 2018. The Conmebol, after the inspection of La Bombonera stadium by the referees led by the Chilean Roberto Tobar, confirmed that this afternoon will be played the first leg of the final of the Copa Libertadores between Argentinian clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

River Plate fans gather to support their team heading to the La Bombonera stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 11 November 2018. The Conmebol, after the inspection of La Bombonera stadium by the referees led by the Chilean Roberto Tobar, confirmed that the first leg match of the final of the Copa Libertadores between Argentinian clubs Boca Juniors and River Plate will be played on 11 November. EPA-EFE/PABLO RAMON

If there is anything more important than the result of the match between Boca Juniors and River Plate, it is that the fans on either side end up happy. Joy and harmony were felt on Sunday in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final, which ended in a 2-2 draw and promises an exciting match in the second leg.

Since the morning, thousands of fans of the two most emblematic teams in Argentina, dressed in their respective colors and went onto the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate, after the game had to be cancelled on Saturday due to heavy rain, the important match between Boca Juniors and River Plate finally happened.