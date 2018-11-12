If there is anything more important than the result of the match between Boca Juniors and River Plate, it is that the fans on either side end up happy. Joy and harmony were felt on Sunday in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final, which ended in a 2-2 draw and promises an exciting match in the second leg.
Since the morning, thousands of fans of the two most emblematic teams in Argentina, dressed in their respective colors and went onto the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate, after the game had to be cancelled on Saturday due to heavy rain, the important match between Boca Juniors and River Plate finally happened.