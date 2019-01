Spanish golfer Jon Rahm tees off during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

US golfer Brooks Koepka at a press conference at the Club at Nine Bridges on the southern resort island of Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Justin Rose of England reacts to his putt on the 9th green during the Ryder Cup 2018 at The Golf National in Guyancourt, near Paris, France, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

England's golfer Justin Rose started 2019 by regaining the top spot in the World Golf Rankings released on Monday with 9.46 average points, while United States' Brooks Koepka moved down into second with 9.33.

US golfers Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau stayed in the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively, while their compatriot Xander Schauffele climbed four spots into the sixth, having won the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions held in Hawaii on Sunday.