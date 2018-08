Chievo (L) and Juventus players observe a minute of silence for victims of the Aug. 14, 2018, Genoa bridge collapse prior to the start of their Serie A soccer match at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, on Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Juventus' players celebrate their victory at the end of an Italian Serie A soccer match against Chievo at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi scores the game-winner during a Serie A soccer match against Chievo at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a Serie A soccer match between Chievo and Juve at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Seven-time defending Serie A champion Juventus came from behind Saturday to defeat Chievo 3-2 in the team's 2018-2019 opener and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with the Old Lady.

Both teams observed a moment of silence before the match for victims of Tuesday's bridge collapse in the northern Italian city of Genoa that left 43 dead.