Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match between Juventus FC and Tottenham Hotspur at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain on Wednesday dismissed criticism from fans after he missed a crucial penalty in his team's Champions League clash at home to English side Tottenham Hotspur, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Juventus hosted Tottenham on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and though Higuain started out strong, putting two goals past Spurs in the first nine minutes of the match, he later sent a penalty over the crossbar and straight into the crowd, triggering a slew of fan criticism on social media.