Juventus' Alex Sandro (C) and Gonzalo Higuain (L) react during a pitch inspection in Wembley stadium, London, Britain, Mar. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain has been included on the team's active roster for the upcoming Champions League clash with Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian club confirmed on Tuesday.

Juventus is to visit Tottenham on Wednesday for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 face-off, the first leg of which ended in a 2-2 draw.