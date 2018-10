Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in the stands during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus FC and BSC Young Boys Bern at the Allianz Arena in Turin, Italy, Oct. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alessandro Di Marco

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo strongly denied on Wednesday the accusations of a woman, who claims that the Portugal forward raped her in 2009.

The denial of Ronaldo, who joined Juve in the past summer transfer window for 112 million euros ($129 million) after spending nine years at Real Madrid, comes after the German magazine Der Spiegel revealed the identity of the woman; American model Kathryn Mayorga.