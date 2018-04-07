A hat trick by Argentine striker Paulo Dybala lifted Juventus to a 4-2 win over last-placed Benevento in Serie A action on Saturday, four days before the Turin club takes on Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.
Juve bounced back after its crushing 3-0 home defeat in the Champions first leg and strengthened its grip on the Italian league's top spot thanks to the 24-year-old Dybala, who will be sidelined on Wednesday against Real Madrid after being sent off in last week's match.