Juventus' Paulo Dybala in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Juventus at Ciro Vigorito Stadium in Benevento, Italy, April, 7 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO TADDEO

Benevento's Cheick Diabate (L) ties the score at 1-1 during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Juventus at Ciro Vigorito Stadium in Benevento, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO TADDEO

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after giving his team a 3-2 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento and Juventus at Ciro Vigorito Stadium in Benevento, Italy, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO TADDEO

A hat trick by Argentine striker Paulo Dybala lifted Juventus to a 4-2 win over last-placed Benevento in Serie A action on Saturday, four days before the Turin club takes on Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Juve bounced back after its crushing 3-0 home defeat in the Champions first leg and strengthened its grip on the Italian league's top spot thanks to the 24-year-old Dybala, who will be sidelined on Wednesday against Real Madrid after being sent off in last week's match.