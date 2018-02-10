Six-time defending Italian-league champion Juventus has provisionally moved into first place with a 2-0 victory here Friday night over Fiorentina.
The win at Artemio Franchi Stadium in this northwestern city was Juve's eighth straight in Serie A.
Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone and Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (R) in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI
Juventus players celebrate their victory in an Italian Serie A soccer match against ACF Fiorentina at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI
Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain (C) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 2-0 lead with a late goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi (2-L) celebrates with teammates after giving the visitors a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI
