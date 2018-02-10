Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi (2-L) celebrates with teammates after giving the visitors a 1-0 lead during an Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain (C) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 2-0 lead with a late goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Juventus players celebrate their victory in an Italian Serie A soccer match against ACF Fiorentina at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Fiorentina's Giovanni Simeone and Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini (R) in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match between ACF Fiorentina and Juventus FC at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, on Feb. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO DEGL INNOCENTI

Six-time defending Italian-league champion Juventus has provisionally moved into first place with a 2-0 victory here Friday night over Fiorentina.

The win at Artemio Franchi Stadium in this northwestern city was Juve's eighth straight in Serie A.