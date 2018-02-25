Atalanta's Rafael Toloi (C), Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon (R) and referee Maurizio Mariani (L) inspect the pitch prior to the Italian Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Atalanta's Rafael Toloi (2-L), Juventus' Gianluigi Buffon (3-L) and referee Maurizio Mariani (C) inspect the pitch prior to the Italian Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus fans cheer their team in the snowy stadium prior to the Italian Serie A match between Juventus FC and Atalanta at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to snow.

Defending champion Juventus was set to host Atalanta at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, in the 26th round of Italian league play.