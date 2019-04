Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri (R) is showered with champagne by Miralem Pjanic after the club clinched their 8th straight Serie A title with a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, April 20. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic (No. 4) scores a goal against Juventus during a Serie A match in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, April 20. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the club clinched their eighth straight Serie A championship by defeating Fiorentina in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, April 20. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus beat Fiorentina 2-1 here Saturday to clinch an eighth straight Serie A title, their 35th overall and the first since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club.

After the heartbreak of Tuesday's Champions League loss against Ajax, the Bianconeri supporters at Turin's Juventus Stadium had something to celebrate.