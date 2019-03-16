Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday said he does not think his Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be banned from European club competitions for the improper way he celebrated his team's 3-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid this Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Having scored a hat-trick to lead Juventus to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Ronaldo seemingly imitated the crotch-grabbing celebratory gesture of Atletico's coach Diego Simeone last month in Madrid after his team scored its first goal in an eventual 2-0 victory over Juventus.