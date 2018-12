Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri gestures during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Juventus FC at the Olimpico stadium in Turin, Italy, Dec. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Monday said that his team has been driven by ambition to achieve big things, as he commented on facing Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Having recorded its best ever start to the Serie A season, collecting 46 out of 48 possible points, Juventus has the continental club elite title in its sight boosted by the arrival of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.