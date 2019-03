Juventus' coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna FC and Juventus FC at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri on Saturday denied his job was at risk after the recent 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Allegri said his team was far from finished in the tournament that seems to be a top priority for the club. The Turin side as won the domestic Serie A league title in the last seven seasons.