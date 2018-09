Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (C) attends his team's training session at the Juventus Center in Turin, Italy, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and his teammates perform during their training session at the Juventus Center in Turin, Italy, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Tuesday hailed forward Cristiano Ronaldo, noting that the arrival of the Portuguese superstar to the Italian side has given more confidence to the squad.

The Italian coach made his remarks ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Valencia on Wednesday at Mestalla, where Ronaldo will return to Spain after his move from Real Madrid to Juventus this summer.