Giorgio Chiellini (R) of Juventus FC and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League game between Tottenham and Juventus at Wembley Stadium, London, England, on March 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has a torn knee muscle and has begun therapy, the Italian club confirmed on Monday.

Chiellini, 33, is to undergo further examinations in the coming days, according to a statement on the club's official web site, which did not say how long his recovery might take.