Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta (L) is inducted to the Italian Football Hall of Fame as best managing director by Carlo Tavecchio (R) at Palazzo Vecchio, Florence, Italy, Jan. 19, 2015. EPA-EFE file/MAURIZIO DEGL' INNOCENTI

Serie A champion Juventus on Thursday announced the departure of its chief executive officer, Giuseppe Marotta, who held office for eight years.

Marotta himself had revealed weeks ago that he would leave the Italian club because Juve decided to launch a new sporting project for the coming years.