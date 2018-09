Juventus' Blaise Matuidi celebrates after scoring the 2-1 lead during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Juventus FC in Parma, Italy, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) in action against Parma's Bruno Alves (L) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Juventus FC in Parma, Italy, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

epa06991121 Parma's Gervinho (L) scores the 1-1 equalizer during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Juventus FC in Parma, Italy, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic celebrates scoring the 0-1 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Parma Calcio and Juventus FC at Ennio Tardini stadium in Parma, Italy, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERENA CAMPANINI

Juventus maintained their winning start to the 2018/19 Serie A season with a hard-fought away win at Parma on Saturday night.

The Bianconeri took control early on after Mario Mandzukic bundled in a shot after his header from Juan Cuadrado’s deep cross had been blocked.