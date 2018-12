Colombia's national soccer team player Juan Cuadrado speaks during a press conference, in Bogota, Colombia, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Leonardo Munoz

Juventus said Friday that forward Juan Guillermo Cuadrado underwent successful surgery to repair an injury to his left knee.

The Colombian international was hurt Dec. 12 during Juve's final Champions League group-stage match against BSC Young Boys in Bern.