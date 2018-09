Mattia De Sciglio of Italy in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 quarter final match between Germany and Italy at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France, 02 July 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has a right thigh muscle injury and will miss the upcoming UEFA Champions League group stage opener against La Liga side Valencia, Juve announced in a statement Tuesday.

De Sciglio, 25, picked up his injury on Sunday during pre-match preparations for his team's 2-1 Serie A victory against Sassuolo.