Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic (l.) celebrates with teammates on Aug. 25, 2018, during the Italian Serie A soccer match in which Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro di Marco

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic (l.) celebrates with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (r.) on Aug. 25, 2018, after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match in which Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro di Marco

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (c.) in action on Aug. 25, 2018, during the Italian Serie A soccer match in which Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. EFE-EPA/Alessandro di Marco

Juventus scored a 2-0 win this Saturday over Lazio in the second day of the Italian Serie A, with the Portuguese striker failing to score in his first match before his new fans.

A goal by the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic in the first half and another by Croatia's Mario Mandzukic in the second finished off Lazio and kept Juventus on the victory trail after beating Chievo Verona on the latter's home turf last week.