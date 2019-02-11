Juventus on Sunday blanked Sassuolo 3-0 with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one of the goals, contributing an assist and otherwise leading the team to victory, thus reinforcing its dominance atop Italy's Serie A list a commanding 11 points out in front of Naples, which is in second place.
Cristiano has now scored 18 goals so far this season and leads the table of strikers with a Juventus that is getting its house in order to go up against Atletico Madrid on Feb. 20 at Metropolitano Stadium in the Champions League quarterfinals.