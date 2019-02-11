Juventus players celebrate during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and Juventus FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 10 February 2019. EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Stefano Sensi (L) and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo (R) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and Juventus FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 10 February 2019. EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Sassuolo's Giangiacomo Magnani (R) and Juventus' Sami Khedira (L) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match between US Sassuolo and Juventus FC at Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, 10 February 2019. EFE/EPA/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Juventus on Sunday blanked Sassuolo 3-0 with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scoring one of the goals, contributing an assist and otherwise leading the team to victory, thus reinforcing its dominance atop Italy's Serie A list a commanding 11 points out in front of Naples, which is in second place.

Cristiano has now scored 18 goals so far this season and leads the table of strikers with a Juventus that is getting its house in order to go up against Atletico Madrid on Feb. 20 at Metropolitano Stadium in the Champions League quarterfinals.