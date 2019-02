Juventus FC's Cristiano Ronaldo (C-R) and Paulo Dybala (C-L), along with other teammates, attend a team's training session in Turin, Italy, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus FC's Cristiano Ronaldo (3-L) and Paulo Dybala (L), along with other teammates, inspect the pitch at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Juventus FC's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Paulo Dybala (R) inspect the pitch at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Juventus' Argentina playmaker Paulo Dybala paid tribute to Portugal superstar and teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, saying his squad expected a difficult tie versus Spain's Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Atletico was set to play Juventus on Wednesday at the Spanish side's home pitch, the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in the Spanish capital.