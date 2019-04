Juventus forward Moise Kean (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against AC Milan during a Serie A match in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, April 6. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek chases the ball during a Serie A match against Juventus in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, April 6. EFE/EPA/ANDREA DI MARCO

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala (R) converts a penalty against AC Milan during a Serie A match in Turin, Italy, on Saturday, April 6. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Budding star Moise Kean scored the winning goal here Saturday with six minutes left in regulation to lead Juventus 2-1 over AC Milan, a victory that moves the hosts closer to an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

The 19-year-old extended his scoring streak to five matches and assured the Bianconeri of taking all 3 points from the contest at Turin's Allianz Stadium.