Juventus Douglas Costa (C) jubilates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Blaise Matuidi and Torino's goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (L) in action during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic (L) scores a goal during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

453 Juventus' Miralem Pjanic (L) and Torino's Cristian Molinaro (R) in action during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Torino's players react at the end of the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny (L), Gonzalo Gerardo Higuain (C), Douglas Costa (4-R), Sami Khedira (3-R), Giorgio Chiellini and other players celebrate the victory at the end the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match Juventus FC vs Torino FC at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA DI MARCO

Juventus defeated Torino 2-0 here Wednesday to win the derby and qualify for the Coppa Italia semifinals.

Juve, in pursuit of a fourth straight Coppa title, were aggressive from the start and took the lead in the 15th minute with a goal by Douglas Costa.