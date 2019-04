Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus cheers after scoring the 0-1 goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match betweeen Ajax Amsterdam and Juventus FC in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Apr. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Juventus are hosting Dutch giants Ajax in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night as the Bianconeri chase a trophy that has narrowly and painfully eluded them in recent seasons.

The Italian champions, who have won the Serie A for the past seven years in a row, were finalists in two of the past four Champions League campaigns, but lost to Barcelona in 2015 before falling to Real Madrid two seasons ago.