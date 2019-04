Juventus, the Serie A leader, is set to host Milan on Saturday in the 31st matchday and can clinch the title mathematically if the Turin club defeats the visitors and Genoa manages to beat Napoli on Sunday.

Juventus' title celebrations, however, are most likely to be postponed for the upcoming week, since Napoli is the favorite to prevail at home over weak Genoa, although the Turin club had its eighth consecutive league title all but won months ago.