Juventus' German midfielder Sami Khedira has signed a contract extension until 2021, the Serie A champion announced on Wednesday.

Since joining Juventus in 2015 on a transfer from Real Madrid, Khedira has become one of the squad's cornerstones, helping the Italian team win three Serie A titles, three Cups and an Italian Super Cup.