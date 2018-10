Juventus' Emre Can (R) in action during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus FC and BSC Young Boys Bern at the Allianz Arena in Turin, Italy, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE file/ANDREA DI MARCO

Juventus midfielder Emre Can has successfully undergone throat surgery to treat a thyroid nodule, the Italian club said Monday.

The German international, who joined the Serie A defending champion from Liverpool over the summer, was diagnosed with a thyroid nodule on Oct. 21.