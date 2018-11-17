Sami Khedira of Germany (C) and Moon Seon-min of South Korea (R) in action during their national teams' FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match in Kazan, Russia, June 27, 2018. EFE-EPA FILE/Diego Azubel

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has sprained his left ankle during training, the Serie A side said on Saturday.

The Serie A defending champion said the German midfielder immediately started therapy and his condition would be assessed daily.