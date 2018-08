Juventus' Miralem Pjanic in action during the Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Juventus FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy, on May 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has extended his contract for another two years and is to remain with the Serie A reigning champion until 2023, the Italian club confirmed Tuesday.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international, 28, started his third season at Juventus on Saturday with a 3-2 Serie A win over Chievo Verona.