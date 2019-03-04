Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSc Napoli and Juventus Fc at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, 3 March 2019. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne (R) misses a penalty kick during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSc Napoli and Juventus Fc at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, 3 March 2019. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Napoli forward Jose Callejon (L) and Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi (R) during the Italian Serie A soccer match between SSc Napoli and Juventus Fc at the San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, 3 March 2019. EFE/EPA/CESARE ABBATE

Juventus, Atletico Madrid's rival in the Champions League, on Sunday notched a 2-1 win on the road over second-place Napoli in the 26th week of Italy's Serie A competition, thus taking a gigantic step toward the title and putting themselves 16 points ahead of their southern Italian rivals.

The league-leadingvisitors' first-half goals by Bosnia's Mirelem Pjanic and Germany's Emre Can were the recipe for the win at Stadio San Paolo, and they were up a man when the first half ended after Napoli goaltender Alex Meret was booted in the 28th minute on a straight red card after fouling Cristiano Ronaldo - back from an ankle injury - outside the area as the Portuguese star was leading a drive.