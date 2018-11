Juan Cuadrado of Juventus celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari on Nov. 3, 2018, won by Juventus 3-1. EFE-EPA/Alessandro di Marco

Juan Cuadrado of Juventus scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Cagliari on Nov. 3, 2018, won by Juventus 3-1. EFE-EPA/Alessandro di Marco

Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 this Saturday in the 11th day of the Italian Serie A (Primier Division) and, propelled by goals scored by Paulo Dybala and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and an assist by Cristiano Ronaldo, came away with the win.

In doing so, Juventus scored its 10th win in 11 league games and reestablished a lead of six points over Naples and Inter Milan, which share second place and won their respective matches by a landslide - 5-1 against Empoli and 5-0 against Genoa.