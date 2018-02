Juventus' Alex Sandro (L) and Paulo Dybala celebrate their win after the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Juventus FC at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Torino's Lorenzo De Silvestri (C) in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Juventus FC at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Players of Juventus FC celebrate their win after the Italian Serie A soccer match Torino FC vs Juventus FC at Olimpico Stadium in Turin, Italy, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Juventus on Sunday won the derby against Torino 1-0 in the Serie A 25th round and provisionally jumped to the top of the table.

Serie A defending champion Juve made its ninth straight victory in the Italian league to regain the lead in the standings, although the efforts of forward Gonzalo Higuain were missed after he left the field in the 15th minute due to an ankle problem.