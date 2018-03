Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Spal and Juventus at Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara, Italy, on March 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ELISABETTA BARACCHI

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on Monday won the Golden Bench trophy for best Serie A coach in the 2016-17 season, awarded by the Italian soccer federation for his role in leading his team to its sixth straight Serie A title.

Allegri recieved 19 votes, eight more than Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and 12 more than Napoli's Maurizio Sarri.